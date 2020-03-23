First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FFWM. B. Riley upped their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

FFWM stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.32. 325,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,311. First Foundation has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Michel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $623,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh bought 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $27,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $65,237 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 169,325 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 82,110 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 260,743 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,031,000 after purchasing an additional 33,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

