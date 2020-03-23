First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,716,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,976 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.35% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $71,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,559,000 after purchasing an additional 208,856 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,055,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 79,489 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,887,939.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $639,782.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,317.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,863 shares of company stock worth $1,369,827. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $26.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.51 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.05% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

