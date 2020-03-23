First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) will announce sales of $183.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.80 million and the lowest is $182.80 million. First Midwest Bancorp posted sales of $173.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $745.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $739.30 million to $749.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $762.37 million, with estimates ranging from $757.00 million to $771.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $194.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.33 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMBI. BidaskClub cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $23.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

