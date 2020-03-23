First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Stake Decreased by Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,590,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the period. First Midwest Bancorp accounts for about 5.7% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned 1.45% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $36,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1,566.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,041,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,294,000 after buying an additional 979,302 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,370,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after buying an additional 486,035 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,847,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,597,000 after buying an additional 298,516 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 385,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.71. 981,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,601. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.22. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $23.64.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $194.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMBI. ValuEngine raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

