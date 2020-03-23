First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,551 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth about $4,682,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 6.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,091,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,160,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.46.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $10.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.84. 1,184,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,867. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $185.69 and a twelve month high of $312.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

