First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $12,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OEF traded down $2.73 on Monday, reaching $103.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,615. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $152.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.47.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

