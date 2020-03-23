First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 19,406 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,406 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,676,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Finally, Night Owl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,297,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.95.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.80. 3,472,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,209,429. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.