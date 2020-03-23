First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,388 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $9,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded down $1.42 on Monday, hitting $116.86. 126,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,076. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $117.65 and a 52 week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

