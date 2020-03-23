First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 34,745 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,745 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.17. 785,378 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.75. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

