First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,895 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $14,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.19. 12,009,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,783,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.99. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $34.14 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

