First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,723 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Western Digital worth $11,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 973.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 327,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $20,773,000 after purchasing an additional 296,800 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 997,832 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,332,000 after purchasing an additional 550,152 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 816.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,389 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 208,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,133,253. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.81. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.69.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $314,633.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $302,703.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,832. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDC. Cfra upped their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus increased their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.60.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.