First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.30% of CoreSite Realty worth $12,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COR. Mairs & Power INC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,167,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,851,000 after buying an additional 29,915 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth $58,651,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 406,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,530,000 after purchasing an additional 154,085 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 343,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 310,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,846,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COR. ValuEngine upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

COR stock traded down $5.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.72. 218,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.60. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $93.65 and a 52-week high of $123.68.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $799,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,251 shares in the company, valued at $18,914,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $170,371.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,471.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,509 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

