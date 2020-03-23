First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,993 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.85% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $12,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 61,882 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 561.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 87,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,791,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, VP Peter A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 115,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,032.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,765.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,500 shares of company stock worth $145,755 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRTX traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.18. 660,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,138. The stock has a market cap of $537.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 343.93 and a current ratio of 343.93. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $21.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.20%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.73%.

TRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point began coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.