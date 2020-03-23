First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 658,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $127,857,000 after acquiring an additional 215,479 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,681,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $910,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC traded down $8.18 on Monday, reaching $115.53. The stock had a trading volume of 142,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.62. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.15.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

