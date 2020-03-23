First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $10.67 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,884,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $716,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,763,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,807,000 after buying an additional 232,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK traded down $6.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.13. The company had a trading volume of 809,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $116.98 and a twelve month high of $209.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.10 and its 200-day moving average is $185.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.93.

In related news, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $506,143.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,238.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,269 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.