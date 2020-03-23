First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $11.64 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,043,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 137,414 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $11,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877,954 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $843,974,000 after buying an additional 15,404,966 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after buying an additional 4,988,176 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,867,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after buying an additional 4,182,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

NYSE GE traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $6.31. 48,176,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,855,384. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

