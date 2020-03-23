First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $12.01 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,610 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $11,287,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Surevest Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

GD stock traded down $6.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.26. 1,660,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $110.02 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.