First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $13.58 Million Stock Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $958,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.20. 420,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,137,923. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

