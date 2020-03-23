First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $14.05 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,286 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $14,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $985,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.22. 3,703,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,186,029. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.