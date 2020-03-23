First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $14.17 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,710 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,988 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Illumina by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,154 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.47.

In other news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $206,868.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,202.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total value of $114,237.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,601.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,867 shares of company stock valued at $573,756. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $240.81. The company had a trading volume of 88,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.72 and a 200-day moving average of $301.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. Illumina’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

