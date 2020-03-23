First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $14.56 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,132 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $14,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 28,758 shares of company stock valued at $497,151. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,250,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,034,268. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.11%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

