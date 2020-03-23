First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $14.72 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,579 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $14,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,935,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,736. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $41.30 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.60.

