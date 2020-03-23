First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $15.34 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,641 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $15,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 106.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 50,759 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 154.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth $3,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.90. The stock had a trading volume of 276,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

