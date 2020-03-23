First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $15.63 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $15,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after buying an additional 468,425 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period.

IVE stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.03. 112,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,840. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.43. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $86.25 and a 52 week high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

