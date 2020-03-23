First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $15 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $15,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,647 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329,186 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,130,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,110,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,889,000 after purchasing an additional 699,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,628,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,127,000 after purchasing an additional 673,145 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

MPC traded down $2.07 on Monday, reaching $16.88. 5,371,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,722,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

