First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $9.15 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Gartner worth $9,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,510,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Gartner by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 305,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,065,000 after acquiring an additional 190,059 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $27,715,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $821,197,000 after acquiring an additional 153,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,901,000 after acquiring an additional 149,033 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.77. The company had a trading volume of 415,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38. Gartner Inc has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $171.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays cut shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

