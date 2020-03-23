First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $9.31 Million Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,564,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 521,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,625,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.02. 2,680,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,752,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.97. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

