First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $9.68 Million Stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,009 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,988,434 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $218,208,000 after acquiring an additional 325,675 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 292.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,621,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,440,000 after buying an additional 1,953,353 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,898,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,749,000 after buying an additional 50,221 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 787,708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,991,000 after acquiring an additional 45,498 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in BHP Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 510,705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after buying an additional 45,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.56. 685,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,918,705. The company has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. BHP Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.09.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.04%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

