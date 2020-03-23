First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,817 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 22,016 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $13,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LVS. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra downgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Standpoint Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.42.

Shares of LVS stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,980,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,296,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.23. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 96.93%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

