First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $15,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,361,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,853,000 after purchasing an additional 450,053 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,184,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,703,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,583,000 after purchasing an additional 75,726 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,069.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 241,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 235,555 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $39.41. 152,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,637. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.82.

