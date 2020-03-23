First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 791.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $334.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.08.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Wolfe Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price target on Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.83.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

