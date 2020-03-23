First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,388,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,370,000 after buying an additional 33,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,854 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,015,000 after acquiring an additional 336,940 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 991,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after acquiring an additional 25,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 948,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. UBS Group cut their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. HSBC raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.94. 79,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,957. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $257.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.73.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

