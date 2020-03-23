First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,208 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of EPR Properties worth $14,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,790.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,071. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.18.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $170.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.65 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 29.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.49%. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.72%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPR. ValuEngine cut EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.57.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

