First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $12,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $5.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.29. 7,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,033. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.93 and its 200 day moving average is $181.39.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.