First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 60,317 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $11,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 13,211 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,711,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after buying an additional 221,266 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SU traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.63. 7,528,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,751,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $34.80.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SU. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

