First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,757 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,271,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,737,517,000 after acquiring an additional 305,737 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,491,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,225,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,238,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,701 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,730,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $793,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892,503 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,476,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,540,000 after acquiring an additional 209,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.99.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,703,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,010,346. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.85%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

