First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New $15.36 Million Investment in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 445,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,361,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Healthpeak Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,204,659,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,517,000. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,784,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,756,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,827,000.

Shares of PEAK traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.62. The stock had a trading volume of 299,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,500. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

