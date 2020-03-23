First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 183,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

TFC traded down $3.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.61. 5,658,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,186,820. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average is $52.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

