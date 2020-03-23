First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,556 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $9,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jennifer Banks sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,821.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $644,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,179,692.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE traded down $8.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.77. 38,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $120.06 and a 12-month high of $175.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.24 and a 200-day moving average of $158.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

