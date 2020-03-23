First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,402 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $12,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,657,000 after buying an additional 41,184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,312,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,104,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,378,000 after purchasing an additional 147,170 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 10,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE traded down $7.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.76. 1,157,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,980. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.13 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.96 and its 200-day moving average is $146.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra raised Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.73.

In other news, VP Dennis V. Arriola bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,099.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

