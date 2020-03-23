First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 25,223 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,936 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,223 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,007,587 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $845,884,000 after buying an additional 1,989,360 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,967,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $648,220,000 after buying an additional 1,732,033 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,804,737 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $312,452,000 after buying an additional 60,606 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,878,867 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $251,795,000 after buying an additional 321,762 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP stock traded down $2.06 on Monday, hitting $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,653,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,541,651. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Capital One Financial started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

