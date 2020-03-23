First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 30,404 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,404 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance worth $9,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 169,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 23,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,740,000 after purchasing an additional 18,091 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,138,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,412,000 after purchasing an additional 163,846 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARI traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $6.72. 107,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,372. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 57.38 and a current ratio of 57.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $19.76.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $81.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.47 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 68.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Salvati acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $222,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 234,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,410.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

ARI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

