First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,654 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $588.42.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $10.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $402.62. 30,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $544.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $561.69. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $599.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

