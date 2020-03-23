First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,528 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $13,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,998,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,417,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,387,000 after buying an additional 398,482 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,471,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 657,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,134,000 after buying an additional 94,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,071,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.81. The stock had a trading volume of 24,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,309. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.34. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $104.41 and a 52 week high of $156.45.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.