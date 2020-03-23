First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,926 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of UDR worth $14,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Citigroup raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

NYSE UDR traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $31.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,728. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,000 over the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

