First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Crown worth $9,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth $205,314,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,236,000 after purchasing an additional 396,011 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $19,774,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 862.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 257,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 230,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after purchasing an additional 224,186 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $1.80 on Monday, hitting $45.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,162. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.87 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

