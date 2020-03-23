First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,472 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,578,000 after purchasing an additional 79,608 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,957,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 79,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 137,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.91. 62,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,127. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $81.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

