First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Sonoco Products worth $15,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SON. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE SON traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.72. 281,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sonoco Products Co has a 52-week low of $39.83 and a 52-week high of $66.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.