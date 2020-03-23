First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,717 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $14,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,958,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,850,000 after buying an additional 656,035 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,574,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13,994.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,323,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,093 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 117,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $19.35. 4,252,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,682,758. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.14.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIG. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.