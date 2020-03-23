First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,931 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Lincoln National worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 518,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,601,000 after acquiring an additional 28,380 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,314,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,299,000 after acquiring an additional 40,777 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 57,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 34,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 326,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa Buckingham purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,459.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LNC stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,361,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,914. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.87. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

